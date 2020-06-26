Anambra PDP sacks three exco members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – THE Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sacked three members of its executive over alleged anti-party activities.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who announced the development at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Awka, said their removal was sequel to their indictment by the state disciplinary committee of the party.

Those sacked were Emeka Obi( formerly secretary), Marcel Anyiam, Vice Chairman( South) and Callista Adimachukwu (women leader).

Nwobu said they were replaced by Chief Emmanuel Ebene as Vice-chairman, Okoli Akirika( Secretary) and Mrs Justina Nwafor as women leader.

Nwobu said: “The new officers were selected by the executive members of the party at the local government areas where the erstwhile officers hailed from. This is to maintain balance, equity and fairness.

He described the new secretary, Akirika as an astute political party administrator and strategist, who he said would bring to bear his wealth of experience to strengthen the party.

Akirika was a former state secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, before he defected to PDP. He was also the commissioner for lands in the state during the tenure of former Governor Peter Obi.

