Breaking News
Translate

Anambra PDP sacks three exco members

On 4:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra PDP sacks three exco members

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – THE Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sacked three members of its executive over alleged anti-party activities.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who announced the development at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Awka, said their removal was sequel to their indictment by the state disciplinary committee of the party.

Those sacked were Emeka Obi( formerly secretary), Marcel Anyiam, Vice Chairman( South) and Callista Adimachukwu (women leader).

Nwobu said they were replaced by Chief Emmanuel Ebene as Vice-chairman, Okoli Akirika( Secretary) and Mrs Justina Nwafor as women leader.

READ ALSO: Accolades trail Anambra PDP Guber hopeful,  Maduka  at 61

Nwobu said: “The new officers were selected by the executive members of the party at the local government areas where the erstwhile officers hailed from. This is to maintain balance, equity and fairness.

He described the new secretary, Akirika as an astute political party administrator and strategist, who he said would bring to bear his wealth of experience to strengthen the party.

Akirika was a former state secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, before he defected to PDP. He was also the commissioner for lands in the state during the tenure of former Governor Peter Obi.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!