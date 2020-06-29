Air Peace operates maiden flight to London, evacutes 327 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline yesterday operated its maiden flight to London and evacuted 327 Nigerians back to the country. According to the Spokeman of the airline, Stanley Olisa, the flight is a demostration of the capacity of the airline to fly to any destination across the globe.

The evacuation flight was operated with the airline’s Boeing 777, with registration number 5N-BWI. It departed Heathrow Airport London earlier yesterday and arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 20:41hrs, Nigerian time. After disembarking some passengers in Abuja, the aircraft proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos.

Speaking about the flight, , Air Peace Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, especially the Nigerian Embassy in London, for choosing Air Peace to conduct the flight. He added that the flight was significant to the airline as it gave the airline an opportunity to further show its capability for long-haul flights.

“We’re delighted to have operated this flight. It unmistakably shows that Air Peace can fly to any where in the world, given the required support of the government”, Olisa asserted.

Recall that since March when the Federal Government banned flight operations across the country as a measure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Air Peace has been operating series of ‘special flights’ to and from different countries, including China, Turkey, India, Israel and South Africa. More of such flights are in the offing, according to the airline.

