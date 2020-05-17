Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Azeez Idowu popularly known as Uncle Azeez is a Nigerian born US based Engineer turned Entertainer whose craft has carved an niche for himself in the comic world.

The 27 year old Mechanical Engineering graduate says his journey into Showbiz started in 2018 when two of his videos went viral.

“I have always had passion for music and dance since I was a kid. I took it as a profession in 2018 after posting 2 viral videos back 2 back and it went viral.

While I was reading the comments. I got inspired! I decided to start doing it full time, because I believe if I can make people this happy, I’ll be be blessed by God! The comments/Direct Messages I get about how I made people’s day or how I made sick people happy kept me going, and was my main source of inspiration.

I am a book boy, a mathematician! But also enjoys entertainment. I love to make people happy and smile! This is what the world needs. That’s why all my contents comes with humor! I joined music industry in 2019, when I dropped my first single “Olobe” The song was inspired by the dance “Olobe” which I created,” he recalled.

As a successful entertainer, Uncle Azeez speaks on the major challenges he had passed through, while advising the young ones out there to remain consistent in order to excel.

“I didn’t really encounter any obstacles because I just naturally got into it after my videos went viral. So, I just continued from there. But sometimes, it’s challenging when clients comes with so much demands/expectations! Also working with other dancers and videographers can be annoying because everyone is different, and you just need to accommodate and succumb to all!

And for the young ones out there, I’d say consistency and uniqueness is the key! What makes you different from other people ? Why should people give you more attention?! That identity is very important, and then be consistent with it,” he said

On COVID-19 pandemic, Uncle Azeez sends his condolences to the families affected, adding that indeed the pandemic is the craziest thing he has ever witnessed.

“I have never seen anything this crazy in my life! COVID-19 literally changed the whole world! My sincere condolences to those that’s affected! At this point in time, where there’s no vaccines yet. I think the world will end up accepting COVID-19 and try to accommodate it. Covid is disastrous, but we can actually fish out advantage from it.

Making visual contents will bring more income because people are home And ready to watch! Also spending time with your loved ones, getting to really bond with them could be an advantage,” he stated.

