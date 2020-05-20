Rivers Gov’t uncovers plot to declare emergency rule

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Government said it has uncovered plans by some citizens of the state living in Abuja to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state to cause declaration of State of Emergency by the Federal Government.

In a statement, yesterday, the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, noted that the persons involved in this plot started the plans since 2015, but have never succeeded because of God’s intervention.

READ ALSO:

Nsirim noted that the individuals want to use the Covid-19 to create panic in the state to persuade the FG to declare emergency rule in the state.

He said: “As the build-up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme, and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19. But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for the State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.

We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our State. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours. Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the State.

Kindly Share This Story: