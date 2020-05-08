Rep condemns herdsmen attacks in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

THE lawmaker representing Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Mr. Olaifa Aremu, yesterday, condemned the incessant attacks on his constituents allegedly carried out by marauding herdsmen.

Olaifa, in a statement, also called on all security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities of protection of lives and property in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said: “I am sad to formally bring to the public notice of an unacceptable renewed onslaught of Fulani herdsmen on my Constituents of Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in Ogun State.

“While my people, like others globally, are grappling with the troubling effects of COVID-19 pandemic, no fewer than three cases of attacks were recorded on the Abeokuta–Olorunda–Aiyetoro/Imeko road in the last four days; all in the hand of these tormenting herdsmen.

“One Segun Ileyemi was attacked around Olorunda on Sunday 3rd May in an attempt to rob him of his belongings. He was stabbed severally as he is still receiving treatment on his hospital bed at the General Hospital, Ayetoro.

“Another passenger commercial vehicle on its way from Abeokuta to Ayetoro was also attacked two days ago with the driver shot and died on the spot.

“It is gloomy to further note that a Policewoman attached to the Area Command office, Ayetoro was kidnapped the same day the commercial driver was shot dead with the officer’s car left by the roadside while the occupant was kidnapped by the men of the underworld. I am aware that her whereabouts and those holding her hostage are still being tracked by the necessary operatives.

“It is no longer news that the dastardly acts of the herdsmen in my Constituent of Egbado North/Imeko Afon is legendary as records are available at various offices of security agencies but for how long will this continue?”

“I plead with the security agencies to device better and more proactive measures to put an end to the operations of these neighbours turned enemies as they mostly lay siege on our roads waiting for my constituents to either rob them of their belongings or to kidnap them outrightly.”

