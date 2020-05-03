Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police vow to be aggressive in Ogun to enforce curfew order

On 9:04 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police vow to be aggressive in Ogun to enforce curfew order

The police in Ogun State have vowed to be more aggressive in enforcing the order ahead of Monday’s 8 pm to 6 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government across the country,

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi appealed to members of the public to adhere strictly to the movement restriction, saying that the command in collaboration with other sister agencies would enforce the Federal Government’s order accordingly.

He explained that all human and vehicular movement would not be allowed during the period and anybody found violating the order would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Social Distance Enforcement: FRSC nabs 321 for overloading

“Any vehicle or motorcycle found to be violating the curfew will be impounded and the owner will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The command hereby appeals to those driving vehicles supplying foods and other essential things to remain wherever they maybe once it is 8 pm and continue their journey the following day or risk their vehicles being impounded,” he said.

Oyeyemi commended the people of the state for their endurance since the beginning of the pandemic and for cooperating with security agents.

“It is expected that the same sense of maturity will be displayed as the curfew begins,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!