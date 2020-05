Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the death of the Commanding Officer MOPOL 9 Command, Atiku M. Nagodi,

Nagodi, aged 51, died on May 4, at his residence in Kano, after a protracted illness.

The Command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the officer’s death in a statement in Kano.

According to Haruna, the illness that led to the death of Nagodi was a protracted illness and not related to COVID-19. (NAN)

