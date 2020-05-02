One COVID-19 patient escapes from Taraba Isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

One positive patient of COVID-19 in Taraba state have escaped from the state’s isolation centre. Chairman of the state COVID-19 technical committee and state Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai disclosed this Saturday at a briefing in Jalingo. He gave the name of the fleeing patient as Talatu Idris.

He noted that manhunt for the at large positive case of COVID-19 has begun and urged members of the public to be vigilant.

READ ALSO:

Vanguard recalls that Taraba state currently has 8 positive cases of COVID-19 and the state government has also made wearing of face masks compulsory during the two days window allowed for human and vehicular movement.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: