Okowa mourns New Telegraph editor, Waheed Bakare

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday commiserated with the management of New Telegraph Newspaper over the passing of its Saturday Editor, Mr. Waheed Bakare.

The governor also condoled with the family, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the entire media industry over the passing of the renowned journalist.

Bakare died on Sunday in Lagos after a brief illness and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday in Asaba, Okowa said the late Bakare was a very resourceful and hardworking journalist, describing his death as “tragic and a great loss’’ not only to his family but also to New Telegraph and journalism profession in Nigeria.

He said Bakare was a quintessential journalist and a good public affairs analyst who was a regular guest on TVC’s Journalists Hangout programme.

According to the governor, the deceased was a well-respected, hardworking and brilliant professional who rose through the ranks to become an Editor in New Telegraph.

“I received with great sadness, the passing of Mr. Waheed Bakare, Editor, Saturday Telegraph Newspaper.

“His death is not only a loss to his family, but also to the media industry where he showed class and finesse in the discharge of his duties.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend my condolences to the entire family, the New Telegraph management as well as the journalism community in Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed for his services to the media industry, especially for his views on national issues which he tackled from time to time in his public affairs commentaries,” Okowa said and prayed God to give the family the grace to bear the great loss.

Kindly Share This Story: