Ogun begins second phase of ease of lockdown from June 1

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday announced the second phase of ease of lockdown imposed on the state due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This second phase of the lockdown ease, which will commence on June 1, according to the Ogun State Governor Abiodun has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days.

Abiodun who stated this while addressing newsmen on the efforts of the government to fight the spread of the deadly virus said the state residents can now move around from June 1.

He said movement in Ogun State is allowed from Monday to Friday, except weekends when the lockdown will be observed.

His words, “In consideration of the need to increasingly allow economic activities and after consultations with stakeholders, and based on expert advice from medical scientists and data analysis, the second phase of the eased lockdown will commence on the first of June”.

He said, “in contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, this new phase opens up all the five working days in the week i.e Monday to Friday, with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days”.

“In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8.00pm or as may be directed by the President. Let no one make a mistake”.

“The governor noted that “this is not a full reopening of the economy and I encourage as many of us that can continue to work/meet online and remotely from home to continue to do so”.

“COVID- 19 is neither over nor the curve of the spread flattened. From all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak, consequently the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe the worst is over”, the governor emphasised.

“All the existing guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the State remain in place. In addition, specific guidelines to guide the operations of industries have been issued and must be fully complied with by all industries, as part of preparations for full operations. Let me reiterate some of the guidelines”.

He added that, “the curfew from 8.00pm to 6.00am as directed by the President is still in place”.

“Restrictions on Interstate travel are also retained, wearing of face masks in the public is still mandatory, only one passenger is still allowed for motorcyles, otherwise known as Okadas, whilst tricycles are limited to two passengers only”.

“Limitation of all gatherings to a maximum number of 20, including religious activities, is still in effect. We are currently working on the guidelines for places of worship. Until this is finalized, the current restrictions apply”.

READ ALSO: Buhari felicitates with Gov Abiodun at 60

“Restaurants are permitted to provide ONLY take-away services and should also ensure that there are no more than 10-15 customers at a time with physical distancing”.

“People should realise that compliance has a direct bearing with their own safety and that of their loved ones. It is not a favour to the State, it is something that directly safeguards the individual”.

Abiodun noted that ” a Task Force has been set up to conduct random spot checks on the premises of the industries, restaurants and other business enterprises to confirm compliance”.

“I wish to reiterate and warn that violation of any of the guidelines will be treated as a threat to our collective well- being and will be met with appropriate penalties”.

“We will continue to update and refine our response in consonance with the dynamics of the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic and monitor the effect of this gradual and controlled ease of the lockdown. Particularly, its effect on public health and the economic impact”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: