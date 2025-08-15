Ogudu–Ifako Bridge Rehab: Lagos begins second phase August 19 – October 1

…Releases Traffic Advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that the second phase of maintenance work on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area will commence on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and run through Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

This follows the completion and reopening of the bridge after the first phase of rehabilitation.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement on Friday, stating that the next phase will focus on the repair of expansion joints on the bridge (inbound Lagos Island). He added that the work would be executed in phases to minimize traffic disruptions.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the partial closure, the government has released the following travel advisory and alternative routes:

Alternative Routes:

Inbound Oshodi/Victoria Island (from Lagos–Ibadan Expressway/Lagos Toll Gate):

Traffic will flow freely up to the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge. However, approaching the work zone, vehicles will be diverted to one lane (of the three-lane road) 50 metres before the work area and will regain full access 50 metres after the zone.

For Oshodi-bound motorists:

Use the Ojota Slip Road to connect Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony (by Taxi Park) and continue to Oshodi.

For Victoria Island-bound motorists:

Use the Ojota Slip Road to access Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony (via Town Planning Way), connect to Gbagada, and access the Third Mainland Bridge to Lagos Island.

Alternatively, continue along Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue, then take Eko Bridge to reach the Island.

For commuters from Ikeja and environs (inbound Oshodi/Victoria Island):

Use Maryland to access Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, then connect via Eko Bridge to Outer Marina.

Alternatively, connect Anthony (by Taxi Park) from Ikorodu Road to access Oshodi and continue their journey.

Commissioner Osiyemi assured residents that traffic management officers will be deployed along affected routes to ease congestion and ensure the effectiveness of the diversions.

He appealed for the public’s understanding and cooperation:

“Motorists are implored to be patient, as the partial bridge closure is part of the traffic management plan for the ongoing maintenance works,” he said.

The project is being supervised by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure – Office of Infrastructure.