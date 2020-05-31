Obey COVID-19 lock down rules, Peter Oboh urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Former WBA International, British and Commonwealth Light Heavy Weight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged Nigerians to continue to strictly observe the measures put in place by the Federal Government to control further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oboh gave the advice in reaction to the recent demolition of Prodent Hotel in Port-Harcourt by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for flouting lockdown rules.

The ex-boxing champion said though it was wrong for Governor Wike to demolish the hotel when it comes to the issue of curtailing the spread of the pandemic in the country, Nigerians should take the preventive measures put in place by the government seriously.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this month announced the gradual phasing out of the country’s lockdown in the FCT-Abuja, Ogun and Lagos States.

The president ordered for a gradual easing of the lockdown order while putting additional measures in place to address the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

However, the ex-boxing champion said: “Nigerians should learn to observe all the measures put in place by the government since it is not the best choice for us to lift the lockdown at this time when we are really seeing the evidence of active community spread of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Oboh continued reaching out to the poor and needy in his Ajegunle, Apapa neighbourhood yesterday as he gives food items in large numbers.

Since the lockdown, the boxer-turned apostle has been spending his hard-earned money distributing relief items like rice, yam, spaghetti, noodles, among others.

At Easter, Oboh distributed foodstuffs and face masks to the needy in Olodi-Apapa and Ajegunle areas of Lagos.

