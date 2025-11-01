Oboh

By Emmanuel Onyekwelu

Former British and Commonwealth Super Lightweight Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh, says the Super Eagles must undergo a mental and structural transformation if Nigeria hopes to consistently win major international football titles.

Oboh, speaking in an exclusive interview, stressed that Nigeria possesses enough individual talent to dominate Africa, but lacks the winning mentality and coordinated team system required to convert potential into trophies.

“Nigeria is very talented, but we don’t always play to our full capacity. When it’s time to step up to the next level, we struggle,” Oboh stated.

“We should be winning cups by now. Over 500 Nigerians play abroad, and many are key starters for their clubs. If they weren’t good, they wouldn’t be there.”

He explained that the country’s main challenge is not lack of quality, but the absence of the mental strength of true combatants is their bane. “They have no reason losing matches against lowly ranked teams because we possess the quality,” he stressed.

“We know how to participate, but finishing matches — killing games — that mentality is not there,” he said. “We need psychologists and coaches who know how to inspire and carry players along.”

Oboh commended the progress made under the team’s current coach, who took charge in January and guided Nigeria to second place in their group, earning a playoff ticket. He, however, warned that true progress will require a shift in mindset and unity within the squad.

“Nigeria has a very good chance, but only if we change our mindset. Football today is about teamwork, not individuals. If we focus on one goal – winning – we can take the African ticket.”

The former boxing champion also lamented the lack of adequate support systems for national team players. He pointed out that poor logistics and poor welfare in Nigerian sports discourage athletes from giving their best.

“Players must be happy to perform well. Sometimes in camp, some basics are missing — medical delays, poor planning. It’s wrong. A professional setup must prepare ahead,” he noted.

Oboh highlighted limited preparation time as another challenge, since most Super Eagles players are based abroad and can only join the squad shortly before matches due to FIFA regulations. This leaves little time for cohesion.

He compared this with South Africa, whose strong domestic league enables them to field home-based players who train together consistently — a factor he believes helped them hold Nigeria home and away in recent meetings.

“If our league was strong, NFF could assemble local players early and camp for weeks. Right now, players are scattered everywhere.”

Despite the challenges, Oboh remains optimistic about Nigeria’s chances.

“Nigeria has the talent, exposure, and experience. If we fix the mindset and support system, and the players listen to their coach attentively, we can succeed,” he affirmed.

The Super Eagles now look ahead to the playoff phase, with fans hoping the team can overcome its long-standing structural issues and make a strong push for continental glory.

My biggest wish is for the Nigeria domestic football league to be upgraded. and the players to be well paid.too, That will curb the frequent migration of our best legs abroad. If they are here the players will be used to each other’s style.

We also need great sport pillars in the county today so the government will not be the only financier of sports. We need people like the late MKO Abiola, who at his time, while helped in the developmnet of Nigerian sports.