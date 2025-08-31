Boxing champion, Peter Oboh, hails Greta Thurberg over Gaza trip

The former Commonwealth plus British boxing champion, Peter Oboh has sent well wishes and regards to Swedish activist Greta Thurberg and others, who are sailing to Gaza despite great risk involved in the mission.

Thunberg is joining a protest flotilla to the Gaza Strip in an attempt to “break the blockade” of the coastal enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla claims to includes aid workers, medical professionals and artists, such as American actress Susan Sarandon, Swedish actor Gustaf Skarsgård and Irish actor Liam Cunningham.

Reacting, Peter Oboh said: “They are not afraid for their lives, but more focused on how to help the staving innocent people, specially children in Gaza, who are dying from hunger and shelling by the Isreali armies. Also, medical support is poor.

“This blockage is man-made by the Isreali government.

“To be realistic, I really wish I am in that ship in person with them, and sailing to Gaza to help the needy; not just in spirit but in person.

“I strongly believe it is better to die for standing for the truth than be killed by an accident or serious sickness like cancer or some other sickness.

“I have great regards for Greta Thurberg and her group. One truth I know spiritually is

it may just take the American President Donald Trump a phone call to Benjamin Netanyahu to cease fire in Gaza, and Mr Netanyahu will listen to Trump.

“Other world leaders trying to advise Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire in Gaza sounds like noises to the ears of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The question is why is Trump avoiding that? Mr Trump stopped Iranian short war with Isreal.

“So, by just a call to Benjamin Netanyahu – no sanctions – this comflict will end. The honest truth is Mr Netanyahu will listened to Trump to cease fire.

“If Benjamin Netanyahu can listen to Trump over Iranian war issues, then he, Benjamin Netanyahu, can still listen to Trump over seize fire Gaza,” he concluded