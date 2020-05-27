Niger Delta Group eulogises Rotimi Amaechi at 55

Kindly Share This Story:

Eulogies are trailing the 55th birthday anniversary of the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi as regional sociopolitical pressure group, the Niger Delta Progressives (NDP), has described him as a pillar in the development structure of Niger Delta.

In a goodwill message, the group through its spokesman Deacon Fidelis Chimokwu expressed its joy at the milestone of Rt. Hon Amaechi’s birthday anniversary. “Today we join the immediate and extended families to celebrate one of South South’s number one leader, two-time Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-time Governor of River State, and incumbent Minister for Transportation; His Excellency Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, CON on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.”

READ ALSO: Rotimi Amaechi bags Polo Stallion award

According to them, “The life of Rt. Hon Amaechi is one that is filled with testaments of selflessness, diligence, loyalty and patriotism, and this is seen in the teeming population of people home and abroad, who join in celebrating one of Nigeria’s finest political figure in history.”

“We note his intangible contributions to the development of Rivers State as well as the nation, and make it a point to emphasize his focus on revamping the nation’s railroad transportation, an assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“We also highlight the prominent spread of his influence which Niger Deltans around the enclave attest to as beneficial to everyone, irrespective of tribe and ethnicity. A thoroughly detribalized Nigerian who stands in the capacity of a statesman, Rt. Hon Amaechi remains a source of pride and joy to all and sundry, with multitudes bearing good reports of him.”

The group wished more years to him and a continued stream of celebration for himself and family.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: