‘Neighbouring states responsible for interstate movement into Enugu’

By Dennis Agbo

LEADER of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has disclosed that offenders of the ban on interstate travels find their ways into Enugu State from the Northern parts of Nigeria because the states in boundaries with Enugu were inefficient in enforcing the federal government ban.

He also said that commercial motorcyclists, also know as Okada operators compound problems by using track routes to ferry passengers into Enugu from neighbouring states.

Ezeugwu, however, said that the Chairman of Udenu local government council, Mr Solomon Onah, has been able to stop the influx of travels through the council area.

Ezeugwu made the disclosure, weekend when he enlightened his Udenu constituents on the dangers of Covid-19 pandemic at the council headquarters in Obollo-Afor.

“The local government Chairman is the chief security officer of the council and he is equal to the task. Why we are suffering is because the neighbouring states are not doing what they are supposed to do, because these people infiltrating Udenu are coming from neighbouring states.

“The local government chairman is doing exceptionally well because I was there in one of the monitoring when we went to the boundaries and we saw that they are doing what they are supposed to do, but the problem is that some of our Okada riders compromise.

“They (Okada operators) ferry these people from the bushes, but we are telling them that the amount they collect is nothing compared to the dangers they are exposing everyone if us,” Ezeugwu said.

Sensitising his constituents, Ezeugwu who represents Udenu state constituency said that the coronavirus pandemic was baffling and confusing.

“We thought it will come and go but has remained unabated and has no cure, so what we can do is to prevent it and that’s why I decided to embark on enlightenment on methods of prevention as prescribed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization,” he said.

The Lawmaker trained 28 volunteer village criers that were given public address systems for the enlightenment; Constituency criers that will use vehicles to go round the markets and other public places and provided handwashing types of equipment, Sanitizers, nose masks and other facilities.

He charged the traditional rulers of the community to help the volunteer village criers to do the job of enlightenment efficiently.

