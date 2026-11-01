2027: ADC-PCC accuses Tinubu govt of plot to weaken opposition

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation and suppression against opposition parties to weaken them ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Council said the alleged attacks on opposition leaders, demolition of campaign offices, denial of campaign venues and harassment of party members were part of a coordinated effort to undermine political participation and democratic freedoms.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the campaign council cited attacks on its leaders and members in Kaduna, the reported assault on its Sokoto State governorship candidate, Alhaji Munir Dan Iya, by operatives of the Sokoto Marshals along Airport Road, Sokoto, and alleged attacks on other opposition figures.

It also cited the reported demolition of its governorship campaign office in Kebbi State and the alleged denial of a campaign venue in Enugu State to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The Council further referenced reported attacks on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and other opposition voices, describing the incidents as evidence of growing political intolerance.

“These are calculated atrocious actions skewed to scare Nigerians ahead of the general elections,” the statement said.

The ADC-PCC warned that the alleged incidents posed a threat to political pluralism, insisting that no government could suppress the democratic aspirations of Nigerians indefinitely.

It recalled that popular resistance contributed to the collapse of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third-term agenda, arguing that the same democratic forces would resist any attempt to restrict political participation.

The Council said Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had benefited from opposition politics when they were outside government, insisting that the same freedoms must be guaranteed to all political parties.

It also expressed concern over the continued detention of its Vice Chairman and former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that he was being unlawfully held and denied bail.

“The world is watching, and the burden of this illegality rests squarely on those responsible,” the Council stated.

The campaign council further alleged that financial inducements were being used to compromise individuals and weaken opposition ranks, but insisted that Nigerians would not surrender their constitutional rights for monetary benefits.

“President Tinubu is at liberty to corruptly buy a few consciences with money and material inducements. Millions of Naira are being offered to weak individuals to mortgage their rights, but not all Nigerians are for sale,” the statement declared.

The ADC-PCC urged Nigerians to defend their right to political choice, regardless of party affiliation, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing an alternative political platform.