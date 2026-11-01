2027: I’m Lion of South-East, I’m strongly behind Tinubu – Umahi

File: President Tinubu (right) and Minister of Works, David Umahi

….as traditional rulers, religious leaders, APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu, Nwifuru, others

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works Senator David Umahi has said that as a Lion of South East, he’s strongly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reelection in 2027 due to his indileable achievements in South East zone and across the country.

Umahi while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Town Hall meeting at Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki, Ebonyi State said that Tinubu is a blessing to South East zone and shoukd be supported for second term.

The town hall meeting was organized the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President Southeast on Community Engagement Barr. Chioma Nweze to mobilize support for the President Tinubu, governor and other APC candidates in forthcoming election.

The former Senator representing Ebonyi Central Sen. Julius Ali Ucha moved a motion adopting APC, President Tinubu for reelection, governor Francis Nwifuru and all APC candidates in 2027 general elections.

The motion was seconded by Senator who represented Ebonyi North Sen. Anthony Agbo while Senator Umahi put the motion in voice votes and was generally endorsed.

Those who spoke at the meeting, include, Traditional rulers Ezeogo Charles Nkpume, and Ezeogo Sunday Oketa, Bishop Onyeuwa Omar and CAN Chairman Stan Nwokolo, Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi of Divine Mandate Pastors and Former Deputy of Ebonyi State Prof. Chigozie Ogbu.

Addressing the party faithful, Umahi charged the traditional rulers and religious leaders to throw full support to President Tinubu and should not sit on the fence over regional sentiments.

The Minister urged the leaders of various clans, villages, communities and local government areas to talk to their brothers contesting against the zoning arrangement already in place in the state and should the reelection of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“I want to tell our religious leaders and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), do not stay on the fence. I know when I was struggling to be Governor, CAN took a descion and said justice must prevail. CAN don’t keep quiet, let us toe the path that must sustain our freedom.

“There is no way an Igbo man after staying for 60 years, will want to be President for four years. There is nobody that can accept that. The North has not accepted to be President for four years

“Somebody was telling me that Atiku”s son bought buses and donated to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and said this is personal donation.

“Igbo man needs wisdom, not sentiments. Igbo man should not allow people to be dishing hate speeches in the social media on their behalf. Today, our people in Commerce, we clear our goods with ease. Today our roads are being revived in the path of economic activities.

“Today, we can boldly say we have been integrated. The last time there were choosing service chiefs, it was Naval Chief. This time, it is Chief of Air Staff , Minister of Works, otter Ministers, SSAs, what else? When I say South East have been fully integrated and included, I mean it.

“My mouth will not shut up because I am telling our people for a reference for tomorrow. We are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finish his remaining four years so that the South East would have strategically supported another region. So that when it is our turn, we will not get this thing by hate speeches, they will not give to us by sentiments It is strategic leaders of South East say this, you will now insult them.

“You insult anybody that is not supporting Peter Obi. Anybody that is not supporting Peter Obi, is a saboteur, you insult the person. Who is Peter Obi better than, who is he better than? Is he better than Sam Egwu? Is he better than Elias Mbam,? Is he better than the lion of South East myself? Is he better than Anyim Pius? Whom is he better than?

“So, I don’t want us to be deceiving ourselves. Traditional fathers, do not stay on the fence, religious leaders, do not stay on the fence. Our people in the North do not, our people in the South West, they do not. We should support President Tinubu for his love for South East and infrastructural development in the zone” he stated.