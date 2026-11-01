Abia 2027: Otti unveils ‘Rescue to Consolidation’ manifesto

Alex Otti

By John Alechenu ABUJA-

Governor Alex Otti has unveiled his 2027 re-election manifesto titled ‘The New Abia: From Rescue to Consolidation’, saying he needs four more years to institutionalise transparency and kill mediocrity in the state.

Otti unveiled the manifesto on Saturday during his re-election campaign flag-off at the Umuahia Township Stadium, an event that brought Umuahia to a standstill.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, LP, Ken Asogwa in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to Asogwa, thousands of Labour Party supporters from the 17 Local Government Areas stormed the venue with dance troupes and support groups in a carnival-like atmosphere.

The Governor said his administration ended years of man-made hardship and siege after his attempts to rescue Abia in 2015 and 2019 failed, until victory in 2023.

“We ended the era of political profiteers. We defied intimidation to liberate Abia. Never shall we go back to the era of irresponsibility. Nothing will make us go back to Egypt,” he declared.

He recalled how properties were demolished in the past on account of political affiliations, declaring: “Never again will anyone’s fence be pulled down on account of political choices. I declare Abia free.”

Otti said the next phase is to protect the gains of 2023 with enduring institutional safeguards to prevent the state from relapsing into its past.

He said, “The only battle worth fighting is the one geared towards leaving Abia better than I met it. I appeal to you to join me in fighting that battle in the next four years to consolidate on our records of performance.

“We need the next four years to institutionalise transparency in Abia and ensure that the last vestiges of mediocrity in the state are totally eradicated.”

According to him, the manifesto contains step-by-step plans on how his government will consolidate on successes of the past three and a half years.

He listed about 400 road projects covering over 1,000 kilometres, including Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Oboha Road, Ohanku Road and Arochukwu Road which were hitherto considered impossible.

“We have transformed primary healthcare. We have employed over 9,000 teachers and built smart schools in almost all enclaves. We have invested billions in revitalising Abia State University, Uturu, and Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba,” he said.

“We have invested heavily in reviving ailing industries in Aba, supported SMEs and made significant investments to ensure food sufficiency.”

“Above all, I have restored the dignity of Abians,” Otti added, urging voters to vote Labour Party all the way.

In a demonstration of political tolerance, he directed all state functionaries to make public facilities available to any political party or candidate who pays requisite fees and observes regulations, and wished opponents well.