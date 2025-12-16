Enugu North Council chairmen unite for Gov. Mbah’s second term

Gov Mbah

By Dennis Agbo

Local government council chairmen in the Enugu North Senatorial District have formed an alliance to ensure Governor Peter Mbah’s re-election in the 2027 governorship election.

The council chairmen said the governor’s administration has delivered accelerated development across Enugu State, with the Nsukka zone emerging as one of the major beneficiaries of projects executed since 2023.

They made the remarks on Monday during the inauguration of the Enugu State Unity Forum (EUF) in the Enugu North Senatorial District. The forum is a support group mobilising for Governor Mbah’s second term bid in 2027.

Chairmen of the six local government areas in the zone, speaking unanimously, said Enugu North has received significant dividends of democracy under the Mbah administration, including 102 smart schools and 102 primary healthcare centres out of the 260 units each being constructed across the state.

“Previously, there were schools for the rich and schools for the poor. Governor Mbah has bridged that gap with the introduction of smart schools that provide equal learning opportunities for all,” they said.

Chairman of Igboeze North Local Government Area, Mr. Mike Ogalla, described Governor Mbah as a symbol of unity and progress in Enugu North and the state at large.

“We have never had it this good. What is obtainable in the international arena is now available here in Enugu State. We are proud of this administration,” Ogalla said.

Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, Mr. Aka Eze Aka, declared that “Peter Mbah must return,” citing the governor’s numerous achievements, and urged eligible voters to ensure they regularise their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the election.

Similarly, Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Mr. Chijioke Ezeugwu, described the formation of the unity forum as a significant development for the zone.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Governor Mbah is completing the Enugu–Nsukka Road to reduce insecurity and improve the safety of our people. The voice of the people is the voice of God, and we are here to spread the good news,” he said.

Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Dr. Eric Odo, likened the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Victor Udeh, to a striker who creates opportunities for Governor Mbah to score, adding that the forum plans to recruit 50 canvassers in every polling unit.

The host chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Engr. Jude Asogwa, said the governor has set high development standards in the state, citing road construction, oxygen centres, smart schools and healthcare facilities across Enugu North.

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Dr. Paul Obayi, pledged to sensitise parishioners on the need to obtain Permanent Voter Cards, noting that he supports initiatives that promote unity.

Coordinator of the forum in the zone, Prof. Ikpe Ibenekwu, said members of the group are bound by principles of uprightness, justice and fairness, which he described as the foundation of Governor Mbah’s administration.

The inauguration was marked by a supporters’ rally involving women, youths and traditional rulers.