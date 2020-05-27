Matawalle Declares Zamfara Almajiri State

Kindly Share This Story:

says ‘ I will not repatriate Almajiri”

those repatriated are welcome to Zamfara “

Abolishes State Repatriation Committee

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As some state governors bicker over the issue of Almajiri and COVID-19, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has said that his administration will not repatriate any Almajiri from the state.

He said those repatriated from other states were free to come to Zamfara and be accommodated.

The governor spoke through Yusuf idris Gusau, the Director-General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication at Government House,Gusau on Wednesday.

Gusau said the governor opened the state to the Almajirai When he received two leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah, Chief Imam of Sambo Dan-Ashafa Jumaat Mosque, Gusau, and Sheikh Bello Kanwa when they paid a Sallah homage at the governor’s country home in Maradun.

“Governor Matawalle also announced the scrapping of the committee he earlier constituted for the repatriation of Almajiri from the state and cancelled the repatriation plan.”

“He said the decision followed a careful study of Almajiri system in the state which only needed to be integrated into western education for the purpose of acquiring quality education ,both western and Islamic.”

“He said he cancelled the repatriation idea in order to give the Almajiri a sense of belonging and reduce the stigmatization meted on the Almajiri Islamic teaching and learning in the country.”

“The Almajirai have a right to quality education at all levels of governance in the country, Zamfara State inclusive, and my administration is working hard to come up with a reform that will integrate Almajiri system of education in a more attractive and more accepted way, not repatriation and we urge all those repatriated from other states to relocate to Zamfara State,” the governor had said.

Governor Matawalle also called on the Islamic scholars in the country to promote the teaching of Justice and unity among their followers for the purpose of having a united Nigeria

The Governor said that Islamic scholars were known for teaching Justice and unity which are the guiding principles of any development.

Earlier in their separate speeches Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah and Sheikh Bello Kanwa commended the governor for being receptive and herding to all positive calls that affect his people.

They appreciated the governor for his action over issues and urged him to maintain the standard as a bedrock of having a positive leadership that will impact everyone, devoid of political affiliation or tribe.

