Lockdown: Expert warns Nigerians against sedentary lifestyle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

As the lockdown order continues in the country, National President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, NSP, Dr Rufa’i Yusuf Ahmad has warned Nigerians against a sedentary lifestyle without physical activities to exercise the body within their various homes.

Dr Ahmad who gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano said a lifestyle that involves no physical activity is as deadly as any deadly disease.

Also read:

According to the Physiotherapist, “during the lockdown in various states across the nation, it is important to encourage participation in physical activities even within homes to prevent the consequences of sedentary lifestyle which is a risk factor for many deadly diseases.

“A lifestyle that involves no physical activity is as deadly as any deadly disease could be and so, therefore, the people are advised to get engaged in one physical activity at home during the lockdown period.

“It is in view of this that the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy wishes to encourage the people of Nigeria to continue to observe measures to prevent the spread of the COVID – 19. While observing the social distancing and lockdown in some parts of the country, we encourage participation in physical activities even within homes to prevent the consequences of sedentary lifestyle which is a risk factor for many deadly diseases.

“NSP has certified physiotherapists in various specialities units that can manage Physiotherapy aspects of Covid 19 patient and are committed to providing services in these trying times.

“However, as it is that the exposure of a Physiotherapist is profoundly very high by the nature of the profession which involves physical contact with patients, we, therefore, wish to request for adequate protection for Physiotherapists especially those that are respiratory specialists and those working in the ICU,” Dr Ahmad however appealed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: