Liverpool, Tottenham in €70m tussle for Lille's Osimhen

Liverpool have joined Tottenham in submitting a €70million bids for Lille striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, brought in last summer to replace the Arsenal-bound Nicolas Pepe, has filled those shoes impressively with 18 goals in 38 games.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked in recent months and the latter side reportedly emerged as the mystery club who submitted a €75million bid for the attacker.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss (via Area Napoli), Italian journalist Diego De Luca revealed that Liverpool have now followed suit with Spurs in submitting a sizeable bid for Osimhen.

“Victor Osimhen? He is a player owned by Lille,” the journalist said. “The deal is very complicated because there are various teams on the player.

“Liverpool and Tottenham have offered 70 million for the player. In the short term, there may be some news on the renewal issue.”

Osimhen is said to have snubbed interest from the Serie A and has his heart set on a move to the Premier League or LaLiga.

