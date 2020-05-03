Breaking News
Lagos records three more COVID-19 deaths

Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Sunday announced the death of another three COVID-19 patients in the state.

Abayomi, who disclosed this through his Twitter handle, however, did not give additional information about the age, sex, nationality, and medical history of the deceased.

He said: “Three more #COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of such deaths in Lagos to 28.”

The commissioner said as of May 2, Lagos recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,084.

The commissioner added: “22 fully recovered #COVID-19 Lagos patients; eight females and 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged.

“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247.” (NAN)

 

