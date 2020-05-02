Kwara records two new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Amidst preparation to monitor relaxation of the lockdown starting Monday, Kwara state on Saturday recorded two new positive cases of COVID-19.

Recall that on Friday, the state government announced that it recorded three new cases, while announcing the relaxation of the lockdown.

With the two fresh cases, it thus brought the total to 16 with two persons already discharged.

Spokesman of the Technical Committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye, had said in a statement on Friday, “Dear Kwarans, we are not out of the wood.

“Just today, Kwara has recorded three more new cases of COVID-19. That takes us to 14 confirmed cases in Kwara. Of these, 12 are active as we had earlier discharged two. All our cases are stable and in the best spirits.

“We want to emphasise that one of the three new cases was imported while the remaining two are contacts of our earlier cases.

“Aggressive contact tracing has since begun. This incident of another imported case explains why we are now deploying military personnel to man our borders while police and other security agencies maintain their hold internally.”

Ajakaye in his reaction to the two newly recorded cases of Covid-19 on Saturday in an interview with Sunday Vanguard confirmed the development saying however that the two new cases were not recorded through Community transmission.

He said, “Not through community transmission pls. They are from our previous cases and have always been under close watch before the test confirmed their status.”

