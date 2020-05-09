I’m the new creative mind on the block— Kazz Kazzian

Kindly Share This Story:

Kazz Kazzian, who sees himself as a fashion designer par-excellence says: “I am the new creative mind on the block, who has taken fashion to a whole new level. I am a combination of hard work, talent, creativity and efficiency and my works can prove it.”

He adds the uniqueness of his craft distinguishes him from the pack and serves as a plus to the Nigerian fashion industry when ranked alongside counterparts from other countries.

For those still in doubt, Kazz says “I have styled most of the big names in the music industry like Wale MMG, Davido, IcePrince, Ycee, Yung6ix, Dremo, Banky W, Dr Sid, Chidinma, Soundsultan, Iyanya, HarrySongz, Oritsefemi, SolidStar, D’Prince, Olamide, HumbleSmith, Reekado Banks and others.

“This is a distinct venture which appreciates authenticity, reliability and originality, especially in respect to services given to clients. Kazz is ready to make you look good and I urge you to join the ride.”

He also said that his brand is committed to contributing its quota to the fashion and entertainment industry.

“I have a passion for fashion, dressing artistes in music videos, shows and red carpet events. But my services are not restricted to celebrities. Random fashion lovers and anybody who loves to look good deserves the ‘Kazz treatment,’ he added.

The journey to the top, which started in Festac, took a turn for the upward swing in 2013, when he took the Kazz line to a different dimension.

This started off with his clothing line, Kazzian Luxury, which offers his clients he best services they cannot find in any fashion house.

“Another exciting feature of the brand is that there’s an online shopping platform (Kazzian Emporium) created to make hot and chic designer wears as well as WearsbyKazz, available to all customers at very affordable prices.”

Celebrity fashion designer, Kazz Kazzian, has carved a niche for himself in the fashion industry, which has seen him design top-notch and eye-popping apparels for some a-list personalities in the entertainment industry.

Speaking in an interview with entertainment reporters, Kazz Kazzian, real name is Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, said his aim in the fashion industry was to design unique and cutting-edge and bespoke clothes for the various segments of the society.

He noted that the fashion industry has evolved overtime and without doubt will keep expanding owing to the investments and creativity in it.

Kazz Kazzian, who was born in the Festac area of Lagos on the 10th of February 1993 and has his origin in Ogun State, said: “A lot of fashion entrepreneurs are really making names for themselves, bringing fresh trends to the table daily. It is quite difficult to avoid patronising good clothes in order to look good for any occasion at all.”

He, however, noted that what separates the normal designer from the celebrity designer is the profile of their clients and intricate detail and creativity they infuse into their designs and clothing lines.

