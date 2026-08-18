Oyebamiji

By Bayo Wahab

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Osun State election, Bola Oyebamiji, has said he respects the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following his defeat by the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Oyebamiji stated this in a message posted on his X account on Tuesday, three days after the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke, the candidate of the Accord Party, was declared the winner after polling 511,067 votes, defeating Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes.

Reacting to the outcome, Oyebamiji commended APC supporters and party leaders across the state for their commitment to his campaign, saying he remained grateful to those who believed in the alternative vision presented to voters.

“Although, we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review of the outcome of the election,” he said.

Oyebamiji said the end of the campaign did not mean the end of the issues and values for which his campaign stood.

“The campaign has come to an end and the election is over, but the values and causes we championed are alive. We would continue to work for effective, inclusive and rapid development of our dear Osun,” he said.

The APC candidate also urged his supporters to remain peaceful and engaged in their communities, while asking them to continue working for the collective interest of the state.

He, however, raised concerns over alleged attacks on APC members and supporters, saying the situation had worsened in the aftermath of the election.

“At the same time, I wish to alert the State Government and security agents to the growing trend of hostility and violence against our members and supporters,” Oyebamiji said.

He alleged that attacks on APC supporters recorded before the election had “taken another dimension in the last 24 hours.”

Oyebamiji consequently called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene, urging his supporters to remain calm as they go about their activities.

He thanked voters, volunteers, party members and leaders who supported his candidacy, saying he remained “proud of the campaign we ran” and grateful for their confidence.