Gov Sani Bello and respect for Judiciary

By Yakubu Yusuf

Through words and clear actions, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has always emphasized the importance of respect for the Judiciary.

This is why it came as no surprise to those who know His Excellency when he deflated the expectations of some of his party members when he swore in Mallam Safiyanu Yahaya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Chairman of Magama Local Government Council.

This was in obedience to Minna High Court 5 ruling which quashed the election of Salihu Ubandoma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elected Chairman of Magama local government in the November 30, 2019, local government election on the ground of pre-election offence and declared Safiyanu Yahaya winner.

Of those who were not only members of the APC but also of the PDP who expected that the Governor will behave as others before he has behaved.

History of Niger State will accept–incontestably– the right of the place of Governor Bello as a respecter of due process, as a defender of the principles of democracy and as an upholder of the rulings of the judiciary.

As far as this government lasts, Nigerlites will go to court in the sure confidence that they will always get justice even if the rulings cannot be reconciled with the interest of the government, the Governor or his party, the APC.

