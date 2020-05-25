Four grave diggers caught with five human heads in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

NEMESIS has caught up with four grave diggers as they were arrested for being in possession of five human heads in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

They reportedly sell the severed heads to ritualists for money-making.

The suspects who work at a public cemetery owned by Akure South Local Government along Imafon road, Akure were caught in the act while trying to severe the head of a newly buried corpse.

Vanguard learnt that they were apprehended last weekend for being in possession of a female human head and four other fresh severed heads.

The suspects who are in police custody include Adewale Abiodun, 40; Akinola Sunday, 69, Olomofe, 45 and Oluwadare Idowu 67.

Reports had it that the bubble burst last week Saturday as the syndicate tried to exhume the corpse of a young tipper driver who was buried at the cemetery few hours by the family members.

Eyewitness account said: “As they were trying to exhume the corpse, some family members of the deceased came back to the cemetery with some bricklayers to cement the grave and caught them in the act.

“lt was when we caught them in the act which led to their beating that we discovered that they were in possession of a female human head and four other fresh severed heads.

“We immediately contacted men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who came to pick them up.”

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said that police detectives have commenced an investigation into the matter and assured that other members of the syndicate would soon be unravelled.

Ikoro said that “the ongoing investigation will reveal everything, particularly other members of the gang.

“From what we have found out, it shows that it’s not their first time. It’s something they have been doing, it’s a routine thing.

Ikoro said that “Like we always hear, very many days for the thief, one day for the owner. I think this time, their cup is full,”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: