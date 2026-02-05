Police arrest suspect over alleged possession of human head

The Police Command in Ogun has arrested a suspect, Gafaru Rasaki, over alleged exhumation of human remains at a cemetery in Sagamu area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Office, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Babaseyi said that operatives of the Shakura Police Division in Sagamu arrested the suspect found in possession of four human heads.

“On the 21st of January, 2026, operatives of the Shakura Division arrested one Gafaru Rasaki in possession of four human heads.

” Upon interrogation and thorough investigation, it was revealed that the suspect unlawfully exhumed the human remains from a cemetery

“This is an act amounting to disregard for corpses and a serious violation of the law,” Babaseyi said

He said the recovered exhibits were secured and the suspect has been charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The police spokesperson reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding public safety and enforcing the law.

He warned that the acts desecrating human remains would be met with the full weight of the law