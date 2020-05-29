COVID-19: Ogun arrests five Benue returnees

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in conjunction with men of the So-Safe Corps on Wednesday apprehended no fewer than five passengers, including the driver who was on transit from Benue State to Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital said the interstate violators from Benue were arrested around 11pm at the popular Kuto motor park in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi gave the names of the arrested passengers as: Agbo Earnest. (Driver), David Jonah James, Esther Odo, Comfort Ejeh, and Mr. Jonah Francis.

He said, “the vehicle conveying the passengers, a white Nissan Caravan Bus, with registration Number AAB 96 ZY, was intercepted because of their suspicious appearance”.

“They claimed they had travelled to Benue State some days back from Abeokuta to bury their late father who died of stroke”.

“The number of passengers in the bus, as at the time of interception was unknown, as some of them fled at Kuto. However, the arrested five passengers were later taken to the Divisional TRACE Command, Abeokuta, where they were detained till the following morning”, he said.

“The Hon Commissiner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, were contacted by TRACE Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Commander ‘Seni Ogunyemi, and a team from the Ministry of Health, made up of Dr. Festus Soyinka, Director Public Health/Incident Manager and Dr, Festus Adetanwa, a Public Health Physician, were assigned to carry out due-diligence test through a medical infrared thermometer to ascertain their temperature level, which is one of the Covid-19 Pandemic protocol and it was established as normal”, Akinbiyi added.

“After carrying out a thorough interrogation and investigation of the claims, which was ascertained to be true, their case was then transferred to the Ogun State Mobile Traffic Court, on the instructions of the Special Adviser on Security, AIG Sola Subair (Rtd) for flouting the stay at home and curfew order of government.

” They were found guilty and fined five thousand Naira each without an option of community service”.

