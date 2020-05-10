COVID-19: Lagos LGAs and number of confirmed cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has revealed the list of the local government areas in the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Till date, Lagos has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the list released by the commissioner, Lagos Mainland has the highest number of infections. Alimosho, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and Isolo LGA also have increased cases and are still on the rise daily.

Abayomi said the state is using the data to plan its strategies to tackle the disease.

Below is the full list of local government areas in the state with COVID-19 infections:

1.Surulere: 31

2. Shomolu: 40

3. Oshodi/Isolo: 34

4. Ojo: 4

5. Mushin: 138

6. Lagos Mainland: 500

7. Lagos Island: 30

8. Ikorodu: 18

9. Kosofe: 59

10. Ikeja: 73

11. Ifako Ijaye: 12

12. Ibeju Lekki: 26

13. Eti Osa: 200

14. Epe: 8

15. Badagry: 5

16. Apapa: 55

17. Amuo Odofin: 35

18. Alimosho: 69

19. Ajeromi/ Ifelodun: 18

20. Agege: 13

Meanwhile, on the 9th of May 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, according to a report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases have raised the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,151. According to NCDC, 239 people tested positive out of 1,180 samples collected.

Nigeria has 23,835 samples tested in its ongoing campaign against the deadly COVID-19, which is far less than Ghana and South Africa that have conducted over 100,000 and close to 200,000 testings so far, with South Africa increasing its daily tests to more than 10,000 a day.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

