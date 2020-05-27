Kindly Share This Story:

…Govt adjust to reopen certain sectors

…Says violation of protocols, spike in infections will make govt tighten restrictions

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has explained why it had to extend the lockdown imposed on the state. In a state broadcast by Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, the government reviewed the Quarantine Orders initially imposed for 30 days, extended for another 30 days on 26th April 2020 to further protect citizens from the spread of Covid-19.

“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, I wish to commend the sacrifices made by the residents of the state since the Quarantine Orders came into effect on 26th March 2020. These orders, which were initially imposed for 30 days, were extended for another 30 days on 26th April 2020 to further protect citizens from the spread of Covid-19.”

“Over the last 60 days, the people of Kaduna State Government have endured many inconveniences as they complied with the Quarantine Orders. Many of you have embraced the exercise of personal responsibility, including wearing facemasks when outdoors, washing hands with soap and water regularly, observing physical distancing and avoiding large crowds. I urge you to continue with these new habits and behavior in order to keep our communities safe,” she said.

The government acknowledged with gratitude the fact that many citizens understood that the Quarantine Orders were designed as a defensive measure to protect the vast majority of the people from the suffering and death that Covid-19 could cause.

It said people’s compliance with the orders had helped to reduce the number of infected persons and kept fatalities to a minimum.

“We thank you for your support and understanding. In this quest to protect our people, the government decided, as a solemn duty, to prioritise lives. We chose to preserve the wellbeing of our citizens so that they can safely resume the pursuit of livelihoods in the shortest time possible.”

“We do not take for granted the support of our citizens and the gravity of the sacrifices you all have made. It is true that there are still active Covid-19 cases in our state and we acknowledge that without your sacrifices, the number of persons infected could have been higher.”

“Government and citizens must continue to work together to keep everyone safe. The danger from Covid-19 has not gone away. It remains a very infectious and disruptive disease. Therefore, to avoid its perils and protect lives, citizens must henceforth take the lead, as individuals with responsibility for themselves, their families and their societies. Personal responsibility is the weapon that every citizen must wield to ensure proactive protection for themselves and others from infection by Covid-19.”

“When the decision was taken on Saturday, 25th April 2020 to extend the initial lockdown by 30 days, the government also charged a committee of senior officials to begin planning a post-lockdown scenario for the state. That committee has since submitted its report on how to safely reopen Kaduna State, and it identified availability of realistic health data as one crucial factor for making any decision. This is an important matter given the Covid-19 infection in our state and in neighbouring states. Many of the cases recorded in Kaduna State have either been from persons with history of interstate travel or their contacts,” she said.

Dr. Hadiza said after 60 days, the state government had reviewed the Quarantine Orders. The Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, had approved the recommendation to extend the partial lockdown regulations for two weeks, with adjustments to permit the reopening of certain sectors.”

She said the measures were intended to preserve the state’s ability to protect citizens, empower citizens to lead the fight against Covid-19 and make necessary adjustments to the partial lockdown to permit the safe resumption of the pursuit of livelihoods in more sectors.

The Kaduna State Government, she said , was conscious of the sacrifices that citizens had made and the many challenges that remained in keeping them safe from Covid-19.

“This is why the state government has adjusted and extended the Quarantine Orders, by two weeks to empower citizens to more steadfastly carry forward, the against fight Covid-19. Preservation of the relaxations in this extension requires that citizens demonstrate greater compliance with laid down health protocols, particularly the wearing of facemasks outside the house, observance of physical distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water and the avoidance of large gatherings. Violation of these protocols will compel the government to reimpose restrictions. A spike in Covid-19 infections will also necessitate a tightening of restrictions.”

“This week, the relaxation of movement will be effected on Wednesday and Thursday.”

“From Monday, 1st June 2020, the revised regulations will come into effect. They give citizens a three-day window every week to shop for food and other essentials. Until otherwise stated, the lockdown-free days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temporary neighbourhood markets will continue to operate from 10am to 4pm on these three days, but citizens can move from 6am to 6pm on these lockdown-free days. Informal markets are not allowed and those flouting regulations by turning streets into markets are advised to stop.”

According to the government, the adjusted orders also expanded the ability of citizens to resume the pursuit of livelihoods, in permitted sectors subject to compliance with health and safety protocols, including physical distancing.

“Private sector firms that meet these requirements will also operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This window also allows vulcanisers, welders, mechanics and providers of similar services to operate on the same days.”

“However, the prohibition of interstate and intercity travel remains. Government officials and mobile courts will enforce this ban to prevent people from spreading the virus through non-essential movement. In addition, the nighttime curfew that has been enforced across the state still remains, from 6pm to 6am.

Government however said schools, places of worship and markets will remain closed under the adjusted orders.

“The relevant government officials and agencies will be engaging with religious leaders, transport unions, traditional institutions, market unions, school proprietors and other stakeholders as may be identified from time to time, to discuss the conditions and circumstances for a safe reopening of these sectors.”

“Restaurants will be allowed to open strictly to offer takeaway services. However, bars, sporting venues and event centres remain closed as are hotels that have not specifically licensed as essential service providers during this period.”

“Kaduna State has so far conducted 1900 tests and had recorded a total of 189 Covid-19 cases as at 25th May 2020. Ideally, the state would prefer to conduct so many more tests, but we are constrained by a host of factors. During the two-week extension, the state will continue to expand its public health response, including testing capacity. The MoH Team will continue to conduct more tests in identified hotspots.”

“The public sector will also use the two-week extension to prepare for limited resumption. Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies will ensure that government offices are reconfigured for physical distancing and that handwashing facilities are available.”

“The state government will continue to support low income, poor and vulnerable households/residents with some food. In the first phase, food palliatives were distributed in nine local government areas. The second phase of distribution is going on in 14 local government areas. I wish to assure citizens that we would launch the third phase of food distribution to cover all the 23 local government areas as soon as possible,” she said.

The state government thanked senior officials who had valiantly supervised the ban on interstate travel across Kaduna state boundaries.

The government also acknowledged the efforts of the security and law enforcement agencies, especially KASTLEA and the Kaduna State Vigilance Service.

The state government reiterated that the task of protecting the state from Covid-19 had to be led by individual citizens.

“Safety for ourselves, our families, friends and co-workers depends on the practice of Personal Responsibility.”

“As we jointly explore a safe means of preserving lives and livelihoods in this Covid-19 era, I invite you to join the FORWARD campaign. This invites all citizens to practice personal responsibility in what they do and to eat immune-boosting foods as part of the proactive strategy against the virus.”

“Let us move FORWARD safely: Facemask is compulsory outdoors Observe physical distancing

Remain indoors as much as possible

Wash your hands with soap and water or use a Sanitizer regularly

Avoid large gatherings and crowded places.Run around your home to stay fit

Diet is key. Eat immune boosting foods,” the Deputy Governor said.

