Harry Kane claims 2025/26 European Golden Shoe as Europe’s top scorer

Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane reacts during a friendly football match between FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, southern Germany, on August 7, 2025. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP)

Harry Kane has added another major individual honour to his collection after being crowned Europe’s top scorer for the 2025/2026 season.

The Bayern Munich striker secured the European Golden Shoe for the second time in his career after finishing the German league campaign with 36 goals.

Bayern Munich confirmed that Kane will officially receive the prestigious award during a ceremony at the club’s museum on August 19.

The England captain previously claimed the Golden Shoe in 2024 after also scoring 36 league goals, making him only the third player to win the award twice after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane’s latest achievement comes after another outstanding season in Germany, further strengthening his case for the FIFA Best Player in the World award.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer hailed Kane’s impact and his place among the club’s greatest goalscorers.

“Harry Kane is one of the legends of attack like Gerd Müller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and he has continued this goalscoring legacy to this day, elevating the role of the striker to a new level. He is like a light that illuminates the path for his team both on and off the pitch, because he always leads with a

strong character and a team spirit.”

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen also praised the 32-year-old forward, highlighting his influence both at the club and across German football.

“When Harry Kane plays, the whole world watches him. He has taken Bayern Munich and the German league to a new level. Unusually for strikers, Kane puts his responsibility towards the team before his personal success, as he always thinks of his teammates. His conduct, abilities and personality make him the most complete striker of his generation.”

Bayern board member for sporting affairs Max Eberl focused on the qualities beyond Kane’s goalscoring that have made him such an influential player.

“Harry is not just a skilled goalscorer, he is the master of the hidden moments. Much of what makes his performance exceptional lies in things that are not seen, such as his timing, his awareness of his teammates and his ability to create space. His goals are the end result, but behind them is a solid foundation of footballing intelligence, team spirit and hard work.”

Kane’s second Golden Shoe further cements his reputation as one of the leading strikers in world football and places him in an elite group alongside Messi and Ronaldo as the only three players to have won the award on at least two occasions.

Vanguard News