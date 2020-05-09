COVID-19: Again, FMC, Abeokuta confirms three new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Barely 24 hours after confirming two cases of the coronavirus on its facility, the management of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Abeokuta on Saturday night confirmed three new cases of the virus.

The Head, Public Relations and Information, of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, who disclosed this in a release in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, assured all workers and ‘users’ of the hospital of their personal safety and protection.

The statement reads, “Two patients who tested positive for coronavirus early this week at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta were this evening transferred to the Ogun State Isolation facility at Ikenne”.

“Yesterday, the Centre confirmed the two cases in a statement”.

“Further to those, the Centre hereby confirmed the case of another three patients whose test results just returned positive”.

“Two of them are staff of this Centre, a Nurse and an Administrative staff which brings the total number to five”.

“So far, no Doctor in the Centre has tested positive for coronavirus contrary to some media reports”.

Orisajo added that ” the Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu at a meeting with the representatives of the Unions in the Centre today re-assured them of their personal safety and protection”.

He also had the same message for the users of the Centre whom he said had nothing to be afraid of as the Management was fully alive to its responsibility.

“ Permit me to seize this opportunity to once again allay the fears that our people out there including some members of staff may have about the unfolding developments. To that, I say that there was practically nothing to worry about”

“ We have for the umpteenth time said it loud and clear that this Centre is fully prepared for this thing and will not unnecessarily expose our staff to danger. We ensure that all staff adhere to the basic precautionary measures in the discharge of their responsibilities”

“The Medical Director cited the receipt of a consignment of some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday as part of the determined efforts of his administration to ensure the safety of the staff while on duty”.

“He disclosed that the Centre has been assured of another consignment next week”.

“Prof. Musa-Olomu urged members of the public to disregard information being peddled about by some individuals aimed at creating panic, fear and anxiety in their minds”.

“He urged the sick and those in need of the Centre’s services to approach the Centre whenever the need arises”.

