Coronavirus not for the affluent only ―Ngige

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has warned Nigerians against harbouring the impression that the coronavirus pandemic affects mainly the affluent people in the society, explaining that anyone who failed to maintain good hygiene stood the risk of contracting it.

The Minister spoke at his home town, Alor in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State while distributing N10 million cash and N5 million worth of food items to the 11 villages and churches in the area.

The exercise, which was implemented under Dr. Chris Ngige Foundation, saw 1000 households receive N5000 cash, as well as rice, noodles and other food items, which he said, was to help them cushion the effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Ngige said he decided to return home to reassure the people that he is alive and hale and to also see those he saw last in February before the emergence of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the country.

He said: “A lot of stories are flying this period because of COVID-19 and that is why I decided to come back to see you and for you to see me. Let me warn you that coronavirus is real and it is unfortunate that some people are misinforming others by saying that it is only the affluent that contracts the virus.

“This is not true and it is to debunk this misinformation that we are going around to ask our people to ensure that they observe the COVID-19 protocol by washing their hands regularly, using sanitizer, facemasks, and keeping distance from one another.

“I must also inform you that as a medical doctor, people who are diabetic, hypertensive, asthmatic, as well as those who have cardiac disease, pneumonia, cancer, and obesity are at high risk of contracting the virus. Those who do not have these diseases must also be observing the protocols as directed by experts so as to be free from the pandemic.

“We, therefore, have to be very careful because we cannot wrestle a killer disease and if you maintain good hygiene, the virus will run away. People must also stop travelling because the virus does not transport itself, but it is human beings who move from place to place that transport it.”

Ngige urged officials of his foundation to ensure that the coronavirus palliatives got to everyone irrespective of their political leaning, adding that the exercise was not for politics as both his supporters and political opponents were included as beneficiaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

