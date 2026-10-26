2027: ADC dismisses APC’s 2m votes target for Tinubu in Jigawa‎

By Muhammad Inuwa

‎The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed confidence that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win Jigawa State in the 2027 general elections, dismissing the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s target of delivering two million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as unrealistic.

‎The ADC candidate for Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, Hon. Shehu Sule Udi, stated this while reacting to the Jigawa APC’s declaration that it would deliver two million votes for Tinubu’s re-election.

‎Udi argued that the number of registered voters in Jigawa State made the APC’s target questionable, describing the declaration as political propaganda.

‎According to him, figures displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that Jigawa had 2,807,811 registered voters.

‎“This clearly shows that the party is just making propaganda,” he said.

‎“Look at how our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other candidates in ADC are gaining support across Jigawa State every day. For somebody to tell you that they will deliver two million votes to Tinubu is ridiculous,” Udi stated.

‎He claimed that residents of the state were dissatisfied with the current administration because of the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

‎“People of Jigawa State are tired of this administration. They have suffered enough, and no reasonable person will vote for the APC in the coming election.

‎“Our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win Jigawa State with massive votes and defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

‎Udi maintained that the ADC remained a credible alternative capable of addressing the economic challenges facing the country.

‎He expressed confidence that the growing support for the party across Jigawa State would translate into electoral victory in 2027.

‎The ADC candidate spoke while welcoming defectors from other political parties in Ringim and Taura Local Government Areas, describing their decision to join the party as a boost to its political strength ahead of the elections.