Impunity, justice system failure fuelling violence in North Central — Osinbajo

Osinbajo

By Golok Nanmwa

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has attributed the widespread insecurity in North Central Nigeria and other parts of the country to failures in the justice system and inadequate punitive measures for crimes committed.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday in Plateau State at a forum titled, “Countering Polarisation and Rebuilding Civic Cohesion in North Central Nigeria Beyond Tribe and Faith, Reclaiming Our Shared Stories,” organised by Justice Research Institute, JRI, in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

The former Vice President said, “Impunity destroys the fabric of society. There must be clear and enforceable consequences for wrongdoing and offences committed against the state or individuals.”

“If there are no consequences for actions taken under any guise, there will be no way to rebuild and reconcile. Peace cannot be built without justice.”

“Those who have been displaced and whose communities or villages have been illegally occupied must be returned to their ancestral homes. Victims must also be compensated.”

“If you look at the land-grabbing situation, land must be returned to its rightful owners. “

“This is the process of rebuilding. There must be compensation, the proper procedure must be followed, and any wrongdoing must result in a penalty.

“The problems of justice administration in Nigeria require urgent attention in the form of reforms to address the majority of the issues impeding justice delivery.”

“It is better for the country to recognise that we have a system that requires immediate intervention.”

“For peace to reign, we must reorient our attitudes towards ourselves and others, particularly our brothers and sisters. I believe we should return to the basics, and this should be done intentionally.”

He added, “Reconciliation must be deliberate and genuine. Regardless of what happened in Rwanda, they are back together because leaders and governments made a deliberate and intentional effort to bring people together.

“I believe there is a need for deliberate and intentional reconciliation and peace-building, which can only be accomplished by government in collaboration with civil society organisations and religious leaders.

“Many of these will be determined by our country’s elite.”

In his welcome address, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said, “Storytelling is a powerful instrument for peace-building and national reconciliation.

“Societies are held together not only by laws and institutions but also by the stories citizens tell about themselves and one another.”

“Stories shape our memories, influence how we understand our differences and imagine our common future.”

“They can inspire solidarity, but when distorted or manipulated, they can deepen grievances and turn neighbours into enemies.”

Also speaking, the former Chief Justice and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, said, “Conflict often begins long before violence erupts. Conflict starts when justice, identity and belonging are denied.”

“North Central Nigeria is a microcosm of the country’s diversity, and we must caution against narratives that exaggerate differences between indigenes and settlers, farmers and herders, or adherents of different faiths.”

“Communication and active listening are indispensable for peaceful coexistence.

“In the courtroom, a judge must listen to both sides before reaching a decision. In our communities, we must also be willing to hear perspectives that differ from our own.”

He added, “If we are to rebuild trust and strengthen peaceful coexistence, we must create spaces where people can listen to one another, understand their differences and address grievances before they escalate into violence.”