Congo orders COVID-Organics, the Madagascar herbal ‘cure’

Republic of Congo will take delivery of a Malagasy ‘cure’ for the virus, COVID-Organics, information minister Thierry Moungalla confirmed on Twitter.

According to him, the decision to turn to the Malagasy mixture was reached after a three-way teleconference between presidents of the two countries as well as the President of Guinea-Bissau.

COVID-Organics although not scientifically proven as a preventive or curative mixture for the virus is gaining grounds on the continent as presidents congratulate their Malagasy counterpart, Andry Rajoelina, for the initiative.

Equatorial Guinea this week sent a special flight to take delivery of tonnes of the cure. It is yet to be ascertained whether Congo like Equatorial Guinea will be receiving the consignment as a donation by the Malagasy government.

The World Health Organization confirms that treatment trials are underway across five African countries but did not mention the now ‘controversial’ Malagasy ‘cure.’

The Republic of Congo’s case count (as of May 2) stood at 229 confirmed cases, including nine deaths and 25 recoveries. Government has extended a national lockdown by two weeks to contain spread of the virus.

Africa News

Vanguard

