By Dennis Agbo

THE Association of Resident Doctors in Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, ESUT-TH Parklane, has sheath it’s sword to allow more time for negotiations with the state government, after it indefinitely withdrew services of her members on April 24.

The doctors have been at daggers drawn with the state government, withdrawing their services intermittently since February this year over government’s failure to implement the approval of proper placement on 2019 doctors’ salary scale presently obtained for their counterparts in other tertiary health institutions.

The National Association of Resident Doctors, the Nigeria Medical Association, the Nigeria Medical and Dental Council and other stakeholders had expressed solidarity with the ESUT-TH Resident Doctors.

The citizens of Enugu, although sympathetic with the plight of the doctors, however implored them to consider resuming work, for the sake of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, on Wednesday, by the President of the ARD ESUT-TH, Dr. Chima Edoga and General Secretary, Dr. Nonso Ofonere, the doctors said they were resuming work for two months to allow the state government comply with it’s latest promise to pay them the agitated pay package.

Edoga said that they returned to work 8am on Wednesday because the people of Enugu state deserved their services at this Covid-19 era, more so when they have received assurances of complying with the 2019 CONMESS in the next two months.

The doctors however warned that none of their members should be victimized by the hospital management as a result of the industrial action.

“After the next two months, the Congress of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane, will re-assess the level of implementation of the agreements reached with the state government and take necessary actions,” Edoga said.

