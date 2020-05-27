Berbatov calls for rule change if Man Utd lose Ighalo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dimitar Berbatov thinks Man Utd and other clubs who lose a loan player should be able to bring one in before the Premier League season resumes.

The Daily Mail claimed on Monday that Man Utd have ‘hit a brick wall’ in their attempts to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan with Shanghai Shenhua rejecting ‘United’s requests to keep Ighalo at Old Trafford for another three months’.

Ighalo made his shock deadline-day switch from Shanghai Shenhua in January and the ex-Watford striker has impressed the Old Trafford faithful.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in three starts for the club he has supported since childhood but adding to his eight appearances has been complicated by the coronavirus crisis.

And Berbatov reckons Man Utd and other clubs could be left short if they aren’t allowed to bring in a loan replacement.

Berbatov told Betfair (via The Metro): “United need to know what is happening with him. If they know they will lose him, they need to find someone else to replace him.

“If they haven’t already found a replacement, they need to find someone quickly, but if he stays his teammates get on well with him and he has Premier League experience which is a big plus. For nine games, if they could come to an understanding and then he can go back, this would be the best option.

“If a team is losing a loan player because of the situation, the federation should allow a team to get someone else because of the situation.

“If Ighalo goes, United should be allowed to get a replacement, they are in a great place going into this final part of the season and they have a great chance of getting top four, but it will be very difficult as no one wants to join for nine games.

“The best scenario is for them to come to an agreement to keep Ighalo for the few games, otherwise they will lose out on a player that can score goals in the race for the top four.”

