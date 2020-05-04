45-year-old man chains children to stop misfortune in Imo

A 45-year-old man, Ochieze Chinedu Jude, has been arrested by the police at Aboh, Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area in Imo State for chaining his three children for allegedly being the reason for his bad luck in life.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday, in Owerri said the three children have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The names of the children were given as Success, female, 12 years old; Richard, male, 11 years, and Confidence, Female.

According to the police, “On the 26/4/2020, based on credible intelligence, operatives of the command stormed Aboh, Umulolo, Okigwe Local Government Area and arrested one Ochieze Chinedu Jude, male, 45 years old.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that he kept his children in chains and locked them up in a shop and goes to hit the kids with a hammer intermittently claiming that they are the architect of his misfortune.

“The children have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. He will be prosecuted accordingly.”

