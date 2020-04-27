Woman killed in Ibadan building collapse

Kindly Share This Story:

At least one person was killed in a building collapse in the Onipasan area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Sunday.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

The deceased was the wife of the owner of the collapsed building located behind Oluyoro Hospital in the state capital.

The authorities of the Ibadan North East Local Government Council later deployed emergency responders to the scene of the collapsed building to evacuate the body of the deceased.

Fadeyi, however, said it has not been ascertained if the woman was the only person inside the collapsed building at the time of the incident.

He said: “I cannot say if there were other people in the building because I don’t have the details.

“What I know is that there was a collapsed one storey building and only the woman died in the incident.

“The deceased is the wife of the owner of the building and she has since been buried.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: