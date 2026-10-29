Tinubu made life expensive, Atiku’ll make it affordable — Akobundu

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Director-General of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin Akobundu, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar would prioritise affordability and economic recovery if elected president in 2027.

Akobundu spoke during the inauguration of the Atiku/Akobundu Vanguard, a grassroots mobilisation group, in Ikwuano and Umuahia North Local Government Areas of Abia State.

The senator, who is also the ADC candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District, expressed confidence in the prospects of Atiku and other party candidates in the 2027 elections, citing what he described as growing public support.

“Tinubu has made life expensive for Nigerians. Atiku will make life affordable again for the people,” he said.

Akobundu said Atiku’s economic proposals, including the restoration of targeted subsidies, would help ease financial pressures on Nigerians and support economic recovery.

He also highlighted the former vice-president’s positions on national unity and equal opportunities, arguing that the proposed revival of the Eastern maritime port corridor could stimulate trade, investment and economic activities in the South-East.

The senator urged Nigerians, particularly those in the South-East, to support Atiku, whom he described as capable of improving living conditions and strengthening the economy.

He further urged the region to look beyond political sentiments, arguing that Atiku’s presidency could create opportunities for a Nigerian of Igbo extraction to emerge as president in the future.

Constituency projects, legislative interventions

Akobundu also highlighted his legislative activities and constituency projects in Ikwuano and Umuahia North, including efforts to attract federal institutions, youth empowerment programmes, scholarships, student grants, healthcare interventions and infrastructure development.

He cited his intervention on the delayed rehabilitation of the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Federal Road, saying the Senate had acted on his motion before the Abia State Government took over the reconstruction under a refund arrangement with the Federal Government.

The senator commended Governor Alex Otti for taking over the project and the quality of work carried out, while acknowledging the contributions of former lawmaker, Rep. Sam Onuigbo, to efforts to secure the road’s rehabilitation.

“I do not play politics of division and bitterness. That road is for our people, and anyone who contributes to its reconstruction deserves commendation,” he said.

Youth empowerment, education

The senator listed scholarships, student grants, vocational training and digital skills development among his human capital development initiatives.

He said the programmes included grants of ₦200,000 each to 114 tertiary students and three-year scholarships valued at ₦21 million for 113 constituents studying at the National Teachers Institute.

He also cited free training for more than 400 secondary school students in embedded systems engineering, robotics and artificial intelligence.

According to him, another 360 youths received digital skills training in areas including software development, cybersecurity, web design, data science and digital marketing.

He added that 400 youths had been trained in cosmetics production and paint making, while 100 others received vocational training in farming and tailoring.

Other initiatives, he said, included the distribution of sewing machines and start-up support, medical outreaches across the senatorial district and efforts to facilitate federal employment for constituents.

Akobundu also listed the construction and furnishing of skills acquisition centres, road projects, classroom renovations and the installation of solar-powered streetlights in markets and communities across Ikwuano and Umuahia North.

Among the projects he said had been awarded but were awaiting mobilisation were solar-powered boreholes, school renovations, market facilities, a JAMB Computer-Based Test centre in Oloko, 300KVA transformers for selected communities and medical consumables for primary healthcare centres.

He further identified health centres, a community market, an examination hall and road projects among initiatives captured in the 2026 budget.

The senator said similar interventions had been undertaken or planned in the other four local government areas of Abia Central Senatorial District.

Traditional rulers, party stakeholders attend

Before the inaugurations, Akobundu and his entourage visited traditional rulers in Umuahia North and Ikwuano, including the chairmen of the respective traditional rulers’ councils, HRH Igwe Innocent Nwaigwe and HRH Eze Joseph Anyaegbu Onyekwere.

The monarchs welcomed the delegation, offered prayers and commended Akobundu’s development initiatives and cooperation with the state government. They also urged him to sustain engagement with traditional institutions.

The campaign inauguration attracted ADC members, supporters and volunteers, including the Director-General of Akobundu’s campaign council, Elder Sam Njoku; his deputy, Hon. Suleiman Ukandu; the ADC acting state chairman, Hon. Obinna Okey; and other party leaders and stakeholders.