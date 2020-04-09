WFA appoints acting ADVAN president, VP

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) at its Executive Council Meeting has unanimously appointed Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba a member of the global leadership team.

Adeniba, the Acting President of The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, will take up the role Regional Vice President overseeing the Africa Operations of the WFA.

The WFA regional Vice President is responsible for coordinating the regional network of Advertisers in Africa.

Speaking on the appointment Stephan Loerke Chief Executive Officer of the WFA said that Adeniba as the head of their Africa operations would drive the WFA programs in Africa, which essentially was to help advertisers improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their marketing communications through benchmarking, and sharing of knowledge, experiences and insights.

He said that the WFA champions and defends marketers’ interests, helps set standards for responsible marketing communications worldwide, and encourages leadership initiatives, which go beyond compliance with existing industry standards.

“One of the key focus for Adeniba will be to support the SWFA in creating responsible advertising standards to boost consumer confidence in Africa” Stephan said.

Adeniba in her response, said that she was honored to have been nominated for the role, she said The Advertisers Association of Nigeria ADVAN is set to drive initiatives which will improve the value and productivity of marketing communications and create increased value for advertisers.

Vanguard

