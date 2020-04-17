VSF donates N100M COVID-19 Palliatives to Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Victim Support Fund, VSF, has handed over food items, personal protective equipment and medical supplies worth N100 million to Taraba state government for onward distribution to the vulnerable, including Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and medical facilities in the state.

Chairperson of the VSF COVID-19 emergency taskforce team, Toyosi Akerele – Ogunsiji who presented the items to the state government Friday, in Jalingo the state capital, noted that the palliatives would help cushion the effect of the partial lockdown imposed on the state due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to her, “we flagged off the distribution of these items in Abuja on Tuesday, and from there we have moved to Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

“We are here to present that of Taraba state to the government for onward distribution to the vulnerable and those in the IDP camps.

” These items which include rice, beans, maize, garri, salt and 4 litres of vegetable oil and personal protective equipments like facemasks, gloves among others worth N100 million.

ALSO READ: INEC launches probe of fire incident at headquarters

“In addition to the food we are also giving out medicines, disinfectants and soaps for bathing and handwashing.”

Responding, Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason thanked VSF for the support, especially in this trying time.

He also assured the group that the items would be equally distributed to those it was meant for.

Vanguard reports that the food items which include 10kg bags of rice, beans, maize and garri; 4 litres of vegetable oils and 2kg bags of salt are 3,820 each.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: