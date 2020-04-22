Uganda convicts six Chinese for escaping quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

Uganda government on Wednesday convicted six Chinese nationals found guilty of escaping from the nation’s quarantine facility.

The suspects are: Huang Haigiang, Li Chaochyan, Lin Xiaofang, Qin Shening, Liang Xinging and Huahg Wei.

The foreigners according to report, had escaped quarantine before two among them tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The government forestalled their prosecution as at that time (in March) after they were quarantined.

A local newspaper in Uganda, The Daily Monitor reported that there were two Ugandan co-conspirators who had helped them escaped. After pleading guilty, the Ugandan judge’s verdict remanded them along with the Chinese nationals.

The Chinese nationals however pleaded guilty for disobeying lawful orders and an act likely to spread the infection of a disease.

It is presumed the escapees were attempting to cross over to the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, when they were arrested in the Zombo district.

They had flown in from Guangzhou in the Guandong Province. The Chinese area, Guangzhou has been in the news for its maltreatment of Africans over the fear of coronavirus.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

