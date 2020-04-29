Shocker!! Again Buhari appoints dead person into office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

After appointing five dead persons in 2017, namely, Francis Okpozo, a senator in the second republic; Donald Ugbaja, a retired deputy inspector-general of police; Ahmed Bunza, sole administrator of Jega local government area of Kebbi state, Christopher Utov, a former proprietor of Fidei Polytechnic, Gboko; and Kabir Umar, a former emir of Katagum in Bauchi state, President Muhammadu Buhari has again appointed a dead person in the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

Late Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru was from Amudo in Ezza south local government area, Ebonyi state. Before his death at the age of 59, Okwuru represented Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency.

However, today Okwuru was named as a member of the board of the FCC, two months after he passed on.

The deceased was appointed alongside 37 others. The appointees will be chaired by Dr Farida Dankaka. Reacting, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara congratulated Hajia Fareedah Dankaka and Mr James Kolo for their appointment even as he commended President Buhari for appointing Kwarans to serve the country

His words, “Our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes go to the two nominees.

“The nomination is a reward for loyalty to a good cause, a conviction to stick to the truth, and long-standing commitments to the service of humanity especially the good people of Kwara State,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the honour done to Kwara in nominating its indigenes to serve the nation.

“The government and people of Kwara State are very grateful for the recognition to have our daughter and son serve in the A-list parastatal.

“We are confident that Hajia Fareedah and Mr Kolo will make us proud in the course of this call to serve our fatherland,” the statement added.

Vanguard

