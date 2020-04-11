Sango/Ifo robbery/cult clash: Ogun vows to bring perpetrators to book

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Saturday vowed to bring all perpetrators of the mayhem which erupted in Sango/Ifo area of the state to book.

It also reiterated its commitment to the security of lives and property of all residents of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security, AIG Sola Subair (rtd) and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The statement read, “The attention of the Ogun State government has been drawn to incidences of violence, alleged robberies and related crimes resurfacing in the State, especially in the Sango-Ifo axis”.

“The government has not only moved swiftly into action, the affected towns including but not limited to Sango, Ijoko, Ifo, among others are currently under substantial security surveillance”.

“The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun stated this, as he disclosed that he had communicated with all relevant agencies and mandated them, especially the State Command of the Nigeria Police to ensure law and order in all the affected areas, as well as the entire state”.

“The government had earlier seen to the arrest of some suspects, as carried out by the Police, is in connection with the chain of unrest in the affected localities”.

“Initial arrests notwithstanding, the State Police Command yesterday is not leaving any stone unturned as the command has arrested more suspects, and investigation is currently ongoing. Suspects in custody continue to provide helpful information”.

“We wish to assure the entire citizenry of adequate security and our dedication to safety of the people, and we urged everyone not to panic, as the situation is under control”.

vanguard

