Oyo records first coronavirus death

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday night the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

Makinde, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the deceased died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, before his COVID-19 test result came out positive.

He said: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive.

“The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today- Wednesday; contact tracing has already commenced.

“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos, so, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State.”

Oyo State has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, out of which one person died and another was transferred to Lagos.

At least 10 persons have been discharged after they recovered fully from the disease.

Makinde, however, urged residents of the state to keep following the directives of the COVID-19 taskforce such as regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

He also implored people to continue to maintain social distancing, saying gatherings remained limited to a maximum of 10 persons. (NAN)

